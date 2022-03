Graphic by Agata Urbaniak

Wednesday will be warm but also wet, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Wednesday’s high temperature will reach 62. There’s also a good chance it will rain through 1 a.m. Thursday and maybe beyond. Total rain fall could approach 2 inches.

The warmth won’t last. Thursday’s high is expected to reach just 39 and the tail end of the rain might switch to less than a half inch of snow on Thursday.