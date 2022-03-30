Spring election 2022: County supervisor Dist. 19 Q&A

Residents of Kenosha County supervisor Dist. 19 will be able to vote in the April 5 election in a contested election for their representative on the Kenosha County Board.

District 19 includes Paris and parts of Brighton, Bristol and Somers. Here’s a map.

Appearing on the ballot will be Brian Bashaw and Larry Zamba. Incumbent Sharon Beth is not running for re-election.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email. Here are the candidates’ biographical information followed by their question responses, presented in alphabetical order:

Brian S. Bashaw — Age 57. City, village or town where you live: Brighton. Education: Graduated Morton High School in 1982. Some College, degree incomplete. Extensive Sales and Management training and experience, building very successful sales and sales management teams throughout my career in Implantable Dental Devices. Occupation: Self Employed in the Medical Device industry, president, Advanced Dental Technologies, LLC.

Larry Zamba — Age: 64. City, village or town where you live: Brighton. Education: Bachelor of Arts, UW-Parkside, Major in Broadcast Communications, with a Minor in Art 1979. Occupation: Owner – Zamba Creative Media, Owner – Wam Bam Entertainment. Previously held public office: None.

1.) Why are you the best candidate for Kenosha County supervisor, Dist. 19?

Bashaw — I see what is happening in politics today with the irrational vitriol and divisiveness of national politics, spilling into our local leadership. It is a critical time in our country to stand for civility, ethics, values and integrity, and to bring this focus to our future, for all Kenosha County residents. Our county and specifically District 19, need a supervisor who actively represents and stands up for all of the residents west of I-41. I will represent District 19 as a neighbor who stands in the gap to fight for our needs, representing our values and communities, while embracing a vision for an exceptional future for Kenosha County. I believe in a World where everyone can exceed their potential, where we can all do great things together. I’ve lived by this principle with my family, my customers and team members who have been my top priority. I bring this perspective along with my extensive experience in business, commitment to excellence, conservative values and integrity, to my service as Kenosha County Board Supervisor, District 19. This is our home, our Kenosha County, and our future to define. I am asking for your vote, as we work together to define our future!

Zamba — Because I care about people. I want to see them rise to their highest potential by providing an environment in which they can thrive and enjoy life. I’m running as an Independent, not a Democrat or Republican. This is a non-partisan position. There’s a reason I am endorsed by Sheriff David Beth, a Republican. I understand what it takes to provide a safe environment; it is essential that law enforcement, fire and rescue have the funding and tools necessary to ensure this for our county. There’s a reason I am endorsed by outgoing District 19 County Board Supervisor Sandy Beth, who has been a resident of Brighton for 81 years. I have a good overall grasp of the functions of the Board and County Executive’s Budget for Kenosha. In addition, I believe an effective County Board member has to get along with people. I’ve never used any social media or YouTube, nor have I used County Board meetings, to demean sitting members of the Board. ‭I don’t use the Kenosha News as an attack platform. I understand that maintaining a friendly, professional relationship towards other Board members provides an opening to share the concerns of the people in the district, and to collaborate to come up with solutions. That’s how we’re going to more effectively help the community.

2.) What do you see as the chief issues controlled by the county government that affect Western Kenosha County residents and how would you address them if elected?

Bashaw — There are many areas of opportunity related to District 19 including the significant need to improve broadband service and ensure public safety which includes enforcement resources, preventing spillover of violence into our rural communities. I am also very concerned about fiscal accountability, as spending needlessly wastes our money and resources. Living near Bong State Recreation Area, I have a great appreciation for District 19, and how it reflects our rural heritage and conservative values. It is vitally important to balance intelligent growth in our communities, while embracing and preserving our heritage for generations of Kenosha County residents to enjoy. The county is receiving American Rescue Plan dollars, to be utilized for real improvement in Broadband Access for rural areas. This is critical infrastructure that has received promises in the past, but experienced failure through a lack of execution. Throughout the pandemic, I like many, have found it difficult to work from home or to provide educational support for our children. I am committed to accelerating the effort to vastly improve our broadband access, and to eliminate the roadblocks that hindered this critical infrastructure development in the past. I have also discussed Policing and Community Services in District 19, and understand that deployment of resources have been focused on “where crime happens”. Crime is happening here right now, in our communities! Recently, we’ve experienced a significant increase in home invasions, shootings, high speed pursuits and drug related crime, and I am confident much more that we do not hear about. We can’t wait until crime is at the levels of Kenosha or Milwaukee, we must significantly increase action by our first responders immediately. I support more deployment and strategic engagement to have more officers available when we need them! These are our homes, and our families must be safe. Being fiscally responsible should go without saying as our County budget exceeds $300 million dollars. I am against utilizing the budget for pet projects, to build legacies or to drive personal agendas. We have real needs that require focused spending, and a critical eye to eliminate waste. We have major projects ongoing in our county that will drive accelerated growth. It is critical that we plan for and manage our growth to gain impact offsets that do not place the burden on the resources of families. As we tighten our belts at home, it is critical for our county to tighten the belt as well, and to invest wisely for the future! Intelligent growth requires clear perspective about the future, even as we address our immediate needs. I am grateful for the many jobs that our millions of square feet of distribution have been created, but we also need to bring more sustainable, high wage jobs to Kenosha County. Manufacturing and emerging business areas with wages that allow families to grow and to prosper, are critical to building our future. It is urgent that we provide job training as a collaboration among many stakeholders including our schools, jobs centers and employers to embrace high wage industries throughout Kenosha County. We are located strategically for many business types. With an abundance of jobs we have an increased demand for housing. We need access to housing which supports our entire community, housing that allows our children to begin their futures, grow our families and to retire here. We are a very desirable and diverse county, which must promote quality lives for all who call Kenosha County home! If we do not stand up for our values and the needs of District 19, we will continue to be under-represented, and see county resources consumed by the high population communities east of I-41. I am committed to serving all residents in District 19, to fighting for our communities and to actively promoting our needs to secure the resources our communities deserve. I look forward to your vote for my conservative voice as I will represent our home, our Kenosha County and our Futures!

Zamba — For the western part of the county, based on feedback, high internet speed access is number one issue people have out here by a wide margin. There are many, many people still operating on dial-up out here. There is about $3.5 million that’s been allocated to fiber optic cable being installed out this way, but I would want to see that everyone has access to 21st century communications technology at a reasonable price by working with local town officials in any manner they see fit to help accomplish this goal. Secondly, with the Paris solar farm going in, I’d want to work hand in glove with Paris Town Chairman John Holloway to make sure things go smoothly with the project.

Third, my desire to keep the area’s rural flavor will factor into all my votes.