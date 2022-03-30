Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue personnel orghanize drive to benefit firefighters in Ukraine

Members of Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue — spearheaded by Chief James Lejcar and Firefighter Artur Stypula — are collecting surplus gear for firefighters in Ukraine.
This Fox News interview with Lejcar and Stypula explains the effort:
