Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue personnel orghanize drive to benefit firefighters in Ukraine

Mar 30th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Members of Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue — spearheaded by Chief James Lejcar and Firefighter Artur Stypula — are collecting surplus gear for firefighters in Ukraine.

This Fox News interview with Lejcar and Stypula explains the effort:

