Wilmot UHS Board names two finalists for district administrator

The Wilmot Union High School Board has named two finalist to become the next district administrator.

The following is from a district news release issued Monday:

Through an extensive selection process, the Wilmot Union High School Board has narrowed its superintendent search to two finalists. Twenty-five candidates applied for the position. The School Board hired the national superintendent search firm McPherson & Jacobson, LLC to assist with the search. The pool of candidates was narrowed down to six candidates who interviewed with the School Board on Saturday, March 26th. The two finalists are Dr. John Lehnen,

Superintendent/Principal in the North Cape School District in Franksville, Wisconsin, and Dr. Michael Plourde, Willowbrook Middle School Principal in the Prairie Hill School District in South Beloit, Illinois.

Meet the Candidates

Dr. John Lehnen

Education:

● University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, 1989. Marketing, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

● University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, 1993. Master of Science and Education in Business Education.

● Cardinal Stritch University, Milwaukee, 2020, Doctorate.

Record of Professional Experience:

● Superintendent/Principal – North Cape School District, Franksville, WI. 2012-present.

● Assistant Superintendent for Learning Services – McHenry School District, McHenry, IL. 2006-2012.

● Middle School Principal – Whitnall School District, Hales Corners, WI. 2004-2006.

● Associate Principal – School District of Menomonee Falls, Menomonee Falls, WI. 2000-2004.

● Business Education Teacher – Burlington School District, Burlington, WI. 1993-2000.

Through an extensive selection process, the Wilmot Union High School Board has

narrowed its superintendent search to two finalists. Twenty-five candidates applied

for the position. The School Board hired the national superintendent search firm

McPherson & Jacobson, LLC to assist with the search. The pool of candidates was

narrowed down to six candidates who interviewed with the School Board on

Saturday, March 26th. The two finalists are Dr. John Lehnen,

Superintendent/Principal in the North Cape School District in Franksville,

Wisconsin, and Dr. Michael Plourde, Willowbrook Middle School Principal in the

Prairie Hill School District in South Beloit, Illinois.



Dr. Michael Plourde

Education:

● Northern Michigan University, Marquette, Michigan. Math Secondary Education, Bachelor of Science, 2005.

● Aurora University, Aurora, IL. Master of Arts, 2010.

● Aurora University, Aurora, IL. Doctorate, 2021.

Record of Professional Experience:

● Willowbrook Middle School Principal – Prairie Hill School District #133, South Beloit, IL. 2018 – present.

● Rock Cut Elementary Principal – Harlem School District #122, Machesney Park, IL. 2014 – 2018.

● Harlem Middle School Assistant Principal – Harlem School District #122, Machesney Park, IL. 2012-2014.

● Math Teacher – Hononegah Community High School District #207, Rockton, IL. 2008-2012.

● Math Teacher – Bigfoot Union High School, Walworth, WI. 2007-2008.

The two finalists will spend a day in the school district, Dr. Ploude on March 30th and Dr. Lehnen on March 31st. The schedule will include:

● A tour of the school district community

● Meeting with a group of students

● Meeting with the administrative team

● A tour of Wilmot Union High School

● Meeting with department heads

● An interview with an advisory stakeholder group

● A final interview with the school board

The School Board will discuss the finalists in closed session on March 31st after both interviews have concluded.