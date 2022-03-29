Salem School District to host forums Wednesday for district administrator finalists

From the Salem School District:

A series of Candidate Forums will be held at Salem School District Wednesday

The Candidate Forums are designed to provide staff members and citizens of the school district an opportunity to hear the responses from the final two candidates for the position of District Administrator of the Salem School District to pre-submitted questions from stakeholder groups.

These forums are open to the public and will be moderated to provide order and comply with hiring guidelines for candidate questions. The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, March 30, 2022: 3:45 pm – 4:30 pm Staff, Intermediate Gym (South Gym); 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm Community/Family Members, Large Group Instruction Room (LGI).

Members of the Board of Education have been invited to attend these forums. A quorum of Board members may be present but no Board action will be taken.