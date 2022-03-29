Central band students receive Golden Mickey award at Disney World competition

From Central High School band director Adam Scheele:

The Central High School Band participated in the Festival Disney competition on March 18th & 19th. The competition consisted of other high school bands from around the country. Each band performed selections of music for a panel of three adjudicators. Each band received critique and a rating for their performance. Each band also received a 15 minute clinic from the adjudicators.

The Central High School Band received a rating of Superior for their performance. In addition, the CHS Band received the BEST IN CLASS award for receiving the highest score in their division. The CHS Band also received the GOLDEN MICKEY Award for the band with the overall highest score!

After the performance the CHS Band visited the Walt Disney World parks, Universal Studios, and spent some time at Cocoa Beach from March 16th-23rd.