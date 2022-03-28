Kara Winch among award winners at 2022 college DECA state conference

Mar 28th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Kara Winch from Twin Lakes, who is studying Business at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was among the award winners at the DECA state conference.

Thirty-three students who attended the event, held March 3-4 in Delavan, Wisconsin, competed in a variety of individual and team case study events and prepared project presentations.

Winch won 3rd Place – Sports & Entertainment Marketing.

In total, the UW-Whitewater chapter earned 67 awards/honors at the conference and all 33 students qualified to compete at the Collegiate DECA International Career Development Conference, which will be held April 9-12 in Baltimore, Maryland.

In addition to the individual student honors, the UW-Whitewater Chapter won the Community Service Award in recognition of fundraising efforts for The ALS Association – Wisconsin Chapter and the 400-plus hours of volunteer work the chapter members completed during the academic year.

The UW-Whitewater Collegiate DECA chapter is focused on creating emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. Members engage in activities to apply classroom knowledge into real-world scenarios. The chapter focuses on involvement in the “3 C’s”: Campus, Community, and Competition and is open to students of all majors.

Share14
Tweet
14 Shares

Posted in: College news.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives