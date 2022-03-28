Kara Winch among award winners at 2022 college DECA state conference

Kara Winch from Twin Lakes, who is studying Business at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was among the award winners at the DECA state conference.

Thirty-three students who attended the event, held March 3-4 in Delavan, Wisconsin, competed in a variety of individual and team case study events and prepared project presentations.

Winch won 3rd Place – Sports & Entertainment Marketing.

In total, the UW-Whitewater chapter earned 67 awards/honors at the conference and all 33 students qualified to compete at the Collegiate DECA International Career Development Conference, which will be held April 9-12 in Baltimore, Maryland.

In addition to the individual student honors, the UW-Whitewater Chapter won the Community Service Award in recognition of fundraising efforts for The ALS Association – Wisconsin Chapter and the 400-plus hours of volunteer work the chapter members completed during the academic year.

The UW-Whitewater Collegiate DECA chapter is focused on creating emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. Members engage in activities to apply classroom knowledge into real-world scenarios. The chapter focuses on involvement in the “3 C’s”: Campus, Community, and Competition and is open to students of all majors.