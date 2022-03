Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:58 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding for a report of a fire in the area 24400 block of 84th Street i. Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting what appears be a shed on fire, perhaps across Hooker Lake

UPDATE about 8:26 p.m. — Fire located and put out. Some units starting to leave the scene to return to quarters