At about 4:07 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department units are responding for an alarm in the 6200 block of 344th Avenue in New Munster.

Per dispatch: This is a fire alarm.

UPDATE 4:09 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports no signs of fire from exterior of building, which appears to the St, Alphonus school building.

UPDATE 4:43 p.m. — Confirmed no fire.