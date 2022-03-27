Highway CJ in Bristol to close for culvert work

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Kenosha County Highway CJ (Horton Road) in the Village of Bristol will have daily and nightly closures from Monday, March 28, through Thursday, March 31.

The closures are to accommodate multiple culvert replacements. The road will not be passable at worksites.

The daytime closures will be on Highway CJ between highways U (136th Avenue) and MB (152nd Avenue).

Nighttime closures will be on Highway CJ between highways MB and 45 (Bristol Road).

Highway Q (104th Street) is the recommended detour around all of the closures.

This work is weather-dependent and subject to change.