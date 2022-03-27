Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting March 28, 2022

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular Town Board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.
Agenda items include:
- Bedrock LC, LLC, 33703 59th St. (owner); Delimat Enterprises Inc., DeAnna Delimat, 34231 High Drive,
East Troy 53120 (agent) tax parcel #95-4-219-353-0230 – Trade Name: Black Bull Fireworks. Temporary Use Permit (Kenosha County issued) to sell novelty fireworks at Rock Corner – Wheatland, 33703 59th St. in the parking lot area using a 30′ x 40′ tent and 8′ x 40′ steel storage container with two 8′ x 15′ banners, one on the tent and the other on the container and two 2′ x 4′ banners under each of the gas station signs from June 16 to July 5, 2022. Hours: June 16 to July 5, 10 am to 8 pm excepting July 3 & 4 will be 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (b) Fireworks Permit – (Wheatland issued) for June 16 – July 5, 2022 with the same operation as listed in (a) and per town ordinance
(c) Sell fireworks possessor permit under same conditions as 2021.
- Yellow Farmhouse, LLC, 6802 368th Ave., Burlington, WI 53105, Robbin Rachell Fry, agent Application for a Class “B” Alcohol Beverage Retail License for the premises currently known as “Dave’s Saloon,” 34500 Geneva Rd., New Munster, tax parcel #95-4-119-031-0350 for “Honeydripperz Pub,” 34500 Geneva Rd. for the license period April 11, 2022 thru June 30, 2022.