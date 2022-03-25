Units responding for crash in Bristol

Mar 25th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:56 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding a crash in the 13600 block of Wilmot Road in Bristol.

UPDATE 2 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports there are injuries. Two vehicles sustained damage.

