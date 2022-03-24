Units responding for alarm at Lakewood School

At about 8:57 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to an alarm at Lalewood School.
UPDATE 9 a.m. — Police officer on scene reports no active flames.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 8:57 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to an alarm at Lalewood School.
UPDATE 9 a.m. — Police officer on scene reports no active flames.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2022 West of the I | Powered by WordPress