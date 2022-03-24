Units responding for alarm at Lakewood School

Mar 24th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:57 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to an alarm at Lalewood School.

UPDATE 9 a.m. — Police officer on scene reports no active flames.

