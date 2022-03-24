Spring election 2022: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Assoc. candidates forum coverage (VIDEO)

(Note: We’re working to correct the problem with the audio in a portion of the Wilmot Union High School video. We will post a corrected video when available. – DH)
in the The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association hosted a forum for candidates running in local contested races at the Twin Lakes County Club Wednesday.
Candidates from the following races were invited to participate:
- Twin Lakes village trustee.
- Kenosha County executive.
- Dist. 23 county supervisor.
- Wilmot Union High School Board.
- Randall School Board.
- Randal town supervisor no. 4.
Each candidate was given five minutes to address issues of their choice.
Following are videos of the candidates grouped by race (video by Ember Images/Earlene Frederick):
Twin Lakes trustee:
Kenosha County executive:
Dist. 23 county supervisor:
Wilmot Union High School Board (Note: We’re working to correct the problem with the audio in a portion of the Wilmot Union High School video. We will post a corrected video when available. – DH):
Randall town supervisor no. 4
Randall School Board