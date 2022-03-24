Spring election 2022: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Assoc. candidates forum coverage (VIDEO)

Mar 24th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

(Note: We’re working to correct the problem with the audio in a portion of the Wilmot Union High School video. We will post a corrected video when available. – DH)

in the The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association hosted a forum for candidates running in local contested races at the Twin Lakes County Club Wednesday.

Candidates from the following races were invited to participate:

  • Twin Lakes village trustee.
  • Kenosha County executive.
  • Dist. 23 county supervisor.
  • Wilmot Union High School Board.
  • Randall School Board.
  • Randal town supervisor no. 4.

Each candidate was given five minutes to address issues of their choice.

Following are videos of the candidates grouped by race (video by Ember Images/Earlene Frederick):

Twin Lakes trustee:

Kenosha County executive:

Dist. 23 county supervisor:

Wilmot Union High School Board (Note: We're working to correct the problem with the audio in a portion of the Wilmot Union High School video. We will post a corrected video when available. – DH):

Randall town supervisor no. 4

Randall School Board

