Spring election 2022: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Assoc. candidates forum coverage (VIDEO)

(Note: We’re working to correct the problem with the audio in a portion of the Wilmot Union High School video. We will post a corrected video when available. – DH)

in the The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association hosted a forum for candidates running in local contested races at the Twin Lakes County Club Wednesday.

Candidates from the following races were invited to participate:

Twin Lakes village trustee.

Kenosha County executive.

Dist. 23 county supervisor.

Wilmot Union High School Board.

Randall School Board.

Randal town supervisor no. 4.

Each candidate was given five minutes to address issues of their choice.

Following are videos of the candidates grouped by race (video by Ember Images/Earlene Frederick):

Twin Lakes trustee:

Kenosha County executive:

Dist. 23 county supervisor:

Randall town supervisor no. 4

Randall School Board