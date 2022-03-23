Road work to return to Highway 50 starting next week

The sight of traffic barrels will be returning to Highway 50 in Wheatland soon, with work starting perhaps as early as Monday.

From a Wisconsin Department of Transportation news release distributed Wednesday:

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Governor Evers signed a $6.7 million contract to resurface WIS 50 from Grand Geneva Way in Walworth County, to County Road O in Kenosha County.

Work is scheduled to begin the week of March 28, weather permitting. Payne & Dolan, Inc. is the prime contractor for the project and will implement the following:

Project Improvements

— Resurface eight miles of WIS 50 between Lake Geneva and Wheatland

— Pavement reconstruction from 376th Avenue to 381st Avenue

— New turn-lane construction at 381st Avenue entrance into subdivision

— Traffic signal maintenance at County Road P intersection

— New guardrail, signage and pavement marking within the corridor

What to Expect

— During construction, one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction within segments where work is taking place

— Short-term overnight closures of County Road P at WIS 50 will be required when resurfacing the intersection

— Side roads and driveway access to remain open

Construction is scheduled for completion by this fall. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

Visit the project website at: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis50west/