Identity of man who died from West Frontage Road crash released

The identity of the man who died from a crash on West Frontage Road Sunday has been released by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

William J. Richardson, 46, of Bristol, died after being transported to a local hospital, a KCSD news release update says.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m., in about the 7700 block of West Frontage Road. Fire-rescue personnel and deputies arriving on the scene found a Jeep Cherokee that struck a barrier and caught fire.

Richardson was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Richardson was the only occupant of the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.