A word from our sponsors: Western Kenosha County Senior Citizens Council seeking garden grower

Western Kenosha County Senior Citizens Council is searching for a competent and reliable garden grower to

maintain our Senior Center garden to sell produce at Westosha Senior Community Center. You will be responsible

for all general maintenance tasks related to the garden including planting vegetables, conducting regular harvest,

servicing garden machinery and advising management of cost-effective methods. The ideal candidate will be

friendly, professional and possess in-depth knowledge of effective gardening techniques. To succeed in the garden

grower role, this seasonal professional should be physically fit and able to manage small and heavy machinery for a

one-acre garden.

Full details and how to apply are available here.