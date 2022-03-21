A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Assoc. hosting village, schools, county candidate forum March 23

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Association — DH
The Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Association is hosting a forum for candidates in contested elections of local interest.
The forum will take place on Wednesday, March 23 starting at 6 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Country Club.
Candidates in the following races were invited to participate:
- Twin Lakes village trustee.
- Wilmot Union High School board.
- Randall School Board.
- County supervisor Dist. 23.
- Kenosha County executive.
Each candidate present wil be given a set amount fo time to address issues of their chosing.
Light hors d’oeuvres will be served and there will be a cash bar.
Seating is limited and will be on a first come first served basis.