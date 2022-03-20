Bristol Fire responding to an accident

Mar 20th, 2022
by Earlene Frederick.

5:30 pm Bristol Fire is responding to a possible rollover about the 7700 block of the West Frontage Road. There are reports that the vehicle is on fire with entrapment.

5:38 pm City Fire Engine and Truck dispatched

CPR in progress

