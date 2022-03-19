Kenosha County ADRC offers Stand Up and Move online class

From the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Center:

The Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center is now accepting registrations for Stand Up & Move More, a free online workshop.

Did you know that too much sitting can increase your risk for numerous chronic conditions including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, depression, certain cancers, and more? Now more than ever, people are doing too much sitting and we are seeing the effects with increased medical costs and early entry into assisted living facilities.

Many people think that to reduce sitting time (sedentary behavior) they have to increase their exercise. That’s not the case! Research shows that simply standing up more often and for longer durations throughout the day can have a positive effect on your health!

Stand Up and Move More (Stand Up) is a new evidence-based program from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, provided by the ADRC. Stand Up is NOT an exercise program. Instead, Stand Up gives participants strategies to stand up more throughout the day. Stand Up has been proven to reduce sedentary behavior (sitting time) by 68 minutes per day! This reduction has been linked to reductions in chronic diseases and improvements in physical function!

Stand Up is designed for older adults (55+) who sit for more than 6 hours per day and can stand up on their own. This FREE 4-week program meets once a week for two hours, followed by a Refresher Session in Week 8. The next session will start online on Thursday, March 31, from 9 to 11 a.m.

To participate, you must have internet access and access to a computer, iPad or other tablet. You will receive a brief phone call prior to the first session on how to use Zoom.

Registration is required by Monday, March 28. To register, call 262-605-6646 or click the red registration button at http://adrc.kenoshacounty.org.