Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting March 21, 2022

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be the first held in the new Village Hall, 105 E. Main St., across from the old hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Consideration of a motion to approve a quote for ammunition from Kiesler Police Supply in an amount not to exceed $9,586.50.

Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #8 from JJ Henderson for $379,984.67. This is related to the ongoing wastewater treatment plant and lift stations project.

Consideration of a motion to approve a Special Event Permit for a Memorial Day Parade on May 30th from 10 am to 1pm.

The full agenda is available here.