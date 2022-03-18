Westosha Central Basketball

Help for Homeowners Program Available Says Kenosha County Treasurer KENOSHA — The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program, recently announced by Gov. Tony Evers, could provide more than $92 million in financial assistance for Wisconsin residents. Support for the program […] Racine County Eye

40th Annual Tremper High School Blood Drive, Update on Blood Shortage KENOSHA – On Thursday, March 10, Tremper High School will be welcoming Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin back to its campus from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. for the largest […] Loren Lamoreaux

National Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect until noon today, March 7, 2022. The Winter Weather advisory affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, […] Emma Widmar

Racine/Kenosha County Weekend Weather Forecast Racine and Kenosha County weekend weather will be giving residents a slight taste of spring. However, the nicer weather will be followed by snow and rain carrying into the week. […] Emma Widmar