Westosha Central Basketball

Mar 18th, 2022
by Earlene Frederick.

Westosha Central is currently playing Lacrosse Central in the 2022 WIAA Boys Basketball State Championships (Wisconsin) – Division 2 tournament. The game can be viewed at https://www.wkow.com/sports/magic-of-march/livestream/

