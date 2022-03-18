Highway NN to close starting March 21 for culvert replacements

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

A portion of Kenosha County Highway NN (52nd Street/312th Avenue) in the Town of Brighton will have daily road closures Monday, March 21, through Thursday, March 24.

This includes the section between highways K and B.

The closures are to accommodate multiple culvert replacements. The road will be impassible at the worksite.

A detour will route drivers around the area via Highway B (288th Avenue) and Highway K (60th Street).

This work schedule is weather dependent and is subject to change.