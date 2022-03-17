DVDs, music CDs, audio books sale at Twin Lakes Community Library March 19

DVDs, Music CDs, and Audio Books are all on sale this Saturday, March 19 at the Twin Lakes Community Library.

Movies are $1 or buy 5 and get one free. Music CDs are 25 cents or buy 4 and get one free.

Audiobooks are $1 or buy 5 and get one free. Choose from 1,000s available.

This sale is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. All are welcome.

The sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Library with all proceeds benefiting the Community Library.

The Twin Lakes Library is located at 110 S. Lake Ave.

Masks are recommended but not required