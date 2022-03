Western Kenosha County should see a high temperature in the high 60s Wednesday, says the latest local National Weather Service forecast.

The forecasted high is 67, reached in the afternoon, says the NWS hourly forecast.

Thursday should be warm too, reaching 57, but there’s a chance of rain.

Temps are expected to turn even cooler Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Precipitation in the form of rain but maybe snow is likely Friday, and to a lesser degree Saturday.