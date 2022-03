Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:57 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of smoke in a house in the 8400 block of 234th Avenue in Salem.

Per dispatch: Smell of smoke detected by neighbor. Smoke alarm sounding.

UPDATE about 3:01 p.m. — Units arriving on scene report smell of smoke, but no flames visible from exterior.

UPDATE 3:06 p.m. — Incident command confirms fire is out. All units still responding can clear and return to quarters.