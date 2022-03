Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:10 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 1600 block of 216th Avenue in Paris.

UPDATE 1:15 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports brush fire in wetland area. Request for Somers Fire and Rescue to respond with a tender (water tanker).

UPDATE 1:18 p.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue requested to respond with grass trucks as mutual aid.