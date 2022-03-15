Wilmot UHS seeking 2022 Hall of Fame applicants

From Wilmot Union High School:

Wilmot Union High School is currently seeking applicants for its 2022 Hall of Fame. In order to be eligible for this honor, candidates must have graduated from Wilmot Union High School in 2008 or earlier.

Candidates meeting this sole criterion will then be judged based upon the following:

— Leadership.

— Achievements.

— Service to your community.

— Service to your country or Killed in Action.

— Other factors not listed above and as defined by the candidate.

If you would like an application, you may request a copy from the District Office at (262) 862-9005 ext. 326, or download it from our website here.

Applications are due by April 1, 2022.

Applications can be submitted via email to Erin Cullen at cullene@wilmoths.k12.wi.us or mailed to the address below:

WUHS Hall of Fame Selection Committee

Attention: Erin Cullen

PO Box 8

11112 308th Avenue

Wilmot, WI 53192

If you have any questions you may contact Erin Cullen at cullene@wilmoths.k12.wi.us or 262-862-9005 ext 326.