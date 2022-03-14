Tickets for Central HS boys basketball state tournament semi-finals game on sale Monday at school

Via Westosha Central Booster Club Facebook page:

Westosha Central will play La Crosse Central at approximately 3 p.m. at the Kohl Center in Madison on Friday, March 18th. To allow our students and staff the opportunity to attend the game in person, the district has decided to release all students at 12 p.m. on Friday. The school will be providing fan buses for our students; we encourage students to travel by bus. The cost of the fan bus, which includes a ticket for the game, bus, and a t-shirt is $20.Tickets for the fan bus will go on sale at 7 a.m. on Monday morning in the cafeteria; tickets will also be sold at lunch and after school. Students riding the fan bus should bring a cold lunch to eat at 12 p.m. before departing for Madison. Bus departure will be at approximately 12:20 p.m.Tickets for adults, students not riding the fan bus, and community members will go on sale Monday morning; tickets will be sold in the cafeteria. Individual tickets are $11 per ticketTicket sales will be available Monday – Thursday from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m If you have questions about state basketball tickets, please email Jon Lindh, Activities Director, at LindhJ@westosha.k12.wi.us