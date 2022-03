Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:40 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to a report of a fire in the 1500 block of Richmond Road in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a field fire.

UPDATE 3:46 p.m. — Fire unit on the scene reports about a 12-foot long line of dry grass on fire.

UPDATE 4:03 p.m. — Fire command reports fire extinguished. All remaining units returning to quarters.