Agenda: Wheatland Town Board and Board of Commissioners of Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District meetings March 14, 2022

The Wheatland Town Board and Board of Commissioners of Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District are scheduled to hold meetings Monday at Wheatland Town Hall in New Munster.

Both entities have the same members.

The Lilly Lake meeting is first, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Among the agenda items are:

Authorize Andrew Lois, Secretary/Treasurer to sign the Surface Water Grant Agreement for the Lilly Lake Hybrid Watermilfoil Control Project on behalf of the lake district.

Consideration and possible approval of a proposal for chemical control of lake hybrid watermilfoil aquatic plants per the approved Surface Water Grant. Three proposals submitted: Schmidt Aquatic LLC, Marine Biochemists, and Aquatic Biologists Inc.

The full agenda is available here.