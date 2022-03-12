Wilmot UHS students compete at 2022 Wisconsin DECA State Career Development Conference

/Submitted photo

Wilmot Union High School students Riley Leahy, Owen Brandt, Genevieve Spencer, Arabella Smits, Josiah Reinholz, Brandon Henderson, Cael Handorf, and Jacob Camacho recently competed in the Wisconsin DECA State Career Development Conference in Lake Geneva.



Freshman Spencer was recognized on stage and earned a medal for one of her role-play events in Principles of Hospitality & Tourism.

Junior Camacho-Running also got on stage and took home a medal for his cluster exam in Human Resource Management.

Sophomore Reinholz was a Finalist (top 10) with his Integrated Marketing Campaign-Product project and presentation.

Wilmot DECA was recognized for Community Service “Trick or Can” participation and contributions also.

These Wilmot students competed with over 900 students from around the entire state.