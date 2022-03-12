Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting March 14, 2022

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Among the agenda items are:
- Interim session.
- A closed session to discuss compensation.
