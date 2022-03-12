Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting March 14, 2022

Mar 12th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Interim session.
  • A closed session to discuss compensation.

The full agenda is available here.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Lakewood School.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives