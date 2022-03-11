Spring Election 2022: Salem School District to hold referendum info sessions and tours March 14, 19 and 29

The Salem School District has scheduled a series of information sessions and building tours in advance of the district’s upcoming operating and facility referendums.

The district is seeking authority for no more than $18.3 million in a bonding referendum for facility improvements and $1.5 million for a three-year non-recurring operating referendum.

The information sessions and facility tours are scheduled for:

Monday, March 14 at 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29 (prior to the Regular Board Meeting) at 5:30 p.m.

Salem School is located at Highway 83 and Highway AH in Salem.

Information from the district about the referendum is available here.