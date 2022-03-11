A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Assoc. seeks office assistant

Mar 11th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association. — DH

The Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Association is seeking a Part Time assistant to the Executive Director.

Must be a people person, multi-tasker, with organizational skills, computer skills and able to meet deadlines.

Must be willing to go out of office to connect with and recruit members.

Physical lifting required. 10-15 hours per week ~ flexible schedule.

To apply, send resume or contact chamber office via email at info@twinlakeschamber.com.

The Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Association is located at 349 E. Main St., Twin Lakes

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Sponsors.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives