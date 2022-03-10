Spring election 2022: Bristol School District #1 to host referendums tours March 12 & 31

From Bristol School District #1:

Bristol School District #1 will host two referendum tours this month to present referendum facts, answer questions and give community members an opportunity to tour Bristols K-8 school that was originally built in 1968.

Tours will be held Saturday March 12th, 9:30-11:00 a.m., and Thursday March 31st, 6:00-7:30 p.m. The Community Tours include a presentation, a self-guided tour and an opportunity to have questions answered.

The District has shared two informational videos. One illustrates the building history while the newest video release highlights the school’s overdue maintenance & energy savings needs.

If approved by the voters on April 5th, the referendum will address Bristol District’s significant facility needs, including:

Safety, Security and ADA Accessibility Improvements, Overdue Maintenance and Energy Savings, Student Space Renovations and Parking Traffic and Outdoor Safety.

The cost of the proposed referendum is $22.3 million. This is approximately $30 annually or $2.50 per month on $100,000 of property value. This cost could be lower based on future school levy rates decreasing. The District’s Tax Mill Rate has gone down by 40% since 2012-13 school year, and if approved the increase will still be projected to be

less than the 2020-21 tax mill rate.

To learn more about the upcoming referendum, please visit bristol.referendumfacts.org and come to one of the tours on March 12th or 31st.