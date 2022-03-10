A word from our sponsors: Paddock Lake accepting bids on surplus truck

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the village of Paddock Lake. — DH

The village of Paddock Lake is conducting a sealed bid sale of surplus Village equipment which is located in the Village of Paddock Lake, Kenosha County, Wisconsin, and is accepting sealed bids until Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 3:00 pm. The surplus equipment being offered for sale is a 2003 GMC K-2500 pickup truck.

ALL BIDS ARE DUE NO LATER THAN WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30, 2022, AT 3:00 PM.

The vehicle can be inspected between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm Monday through Friday at the Village Hall, 6969-236th Ave. Paddock Lake, WI. 53168.

Click here for more information, including how to bid.