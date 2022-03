Twin Lakes village Trustee Jeremy Knoll was recognized for his years of service to the community with a resolution from the Village Board Monday.

Knoll, a trustee since 2006, decided to not run for re-election this April. Growing time commitment from a business he owns meant he felt he would not have sufficient time to devote to continuing on the board, Knoll said.

Here’s video of village President Howard Skinner reading a proclamation in Knoll’s honor, followed by a few comments from Knoll: