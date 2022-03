The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Among the agenda items are:

Bryan Kadlec, Director of Business Services at Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School, with information on

the operational referendum question on the April 5,2022 ballot. Discussion only. Golf cart committee discussion. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Reconciliation of the 2021 budget. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

The full agenda is available here.