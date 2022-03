The 2022 Town of Wheatland Fire Department corned beef and cabbage dinner is Monday, March 14.

There will be carry out, drive-thru, and dine-in available. If you rather have something else for dinner there will be a lasagna option as well.

There also will be raffles and prizes and all proceeds go to The Town of Wheatland Fire Department.

Tickets $18 in advance or $18 at the door. Please try to buy tickets in advance as we need to order plenty of food to not run out.