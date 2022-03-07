March 7, 2022 snow report and forecast update

Click for larger view

We measured about 1 inch of snow at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake at about 5 a.m., Monday, from overnight snow fall.

It was not snowing at that time, but the National Weather Service says this is just a lull and more is still on the way. The latest, local NWS forecast has the chance of snow this morning at 100 percent with as much as 2 inches of accumulation possible.

A winter weather advisory emphasizing snow accumulation and hazardous travel conditions is still in effect until noon.

The high temperature should be about 34 Monday.

