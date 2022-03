The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for an area that includes Kenosha County.

The chief concern in the advisory is accumulating snow and resulting slippery road conditions. The advisory is set to be in effect from midnight to noon Monday.

The latest local NWS forecast calls for one inch of new snow accumulation possible overnight and up to two inches possible Monday. Snow is expected to start falling about 2 a.m. and continue through about 11 a.m.