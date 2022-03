Paris Town Hall is open to help if you are one of the town residents out of power due to the overnight storm.

Town Chairman John Holloway said Town Hall has power, heat and internet due to an emergency generator.

“Town Hall is open if people need a place to charge up phones, warm up, use the restroom or use the internet,” Holloway said.

As of 10:35 a.m., We Energies was reporting 452 customers affected by an outage centered in Paris.