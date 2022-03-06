Agenda: Twin Lakes Special Village Board meeting and committee of the whole March 7, 2022

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special board meeting and committee of the whole on Monday at Village Hall.

The special board meeting is first, starting at 5:30 p.m. The agenda includes:

Presentation by Ray Arbet, Kenosha County director of public works, on the resurfacing of Highway EM within the village (aka East Lakeshore Drive).

Consideration of a motion to approve a intergovernmental agreement between the village and county regarding replacing on Highway EM (East Lakeshore Drive).

Consideration of approval of a change order from Scherrer Construction for fire alarm upgrades at the new Village Hall not to exceed $14,200.

The full agenda is available here.

The committee of the whole meeting, where no action is taken, is scheduled to take place starting at 6:30 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

Swearing in of Twin Lakes Police Department Patrol Officer Spencer Smith.

Presentation by Bryan Kadlec regarding the Trevor-Wilmot School District referendum.

Proclamation honoring Trustee Jeremy Knoll for his years of service to the Twin Lakes community.

The full agenda is available here.