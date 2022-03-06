Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and special board meeting March 7, 2022

Mar 6th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem Lakes Village Board si scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and special board meeting on Monday.

The committee of the whole meeting will be first, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem. Among the agenda items for discussion only are:

  • Business License fees and definitions.
  • Salem Lakes Pumpkindaze.

The special board meeting will follow the committee meeting. Its agenda includes a closed session to discuss litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved related to the Hook Family claims.

The full agenda for both meetings is available here.

