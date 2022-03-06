A word from our sponsors: Wisconsin Lightning softball collaborates with Westosha Sports Complex on new facility for team

Note: Westosha Sports Complex is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH
Wisconsin Lightning Fastpitch held a groundbreaking Saturday for a new practice facility in Silver Lake.
The new facility is a collaboration between Wisconsin Lightning and Westosha Sports Complex through a team membership.
The facility will be located just east of Westosha Sports Complex and will give Wisconsin Lightning a year round practice facility for softball hitting and fielding as well as a headquarters for team operations. The team has been using two, separate facilities for indoor practice.
“We’re pretty excitied about it,” said Wisconsin Lightning President Don Spohr. “For us to be able to work with Westosha Sports Complex is exciting for us.”
The new facility will include eight areas for hitting practice and as well as turf areas that can be used for working on fielding skills, Spohr said.
The new facility will be exclusively for the use of Wisconsin Lightning, Westosha Sports Complex will continue to be open to the general public, said David Adamecz of Westosha Sports Complex.
Wisconsin Lighting Fastpitch was founded in 2004 and plays other girls fast pitch softball teams of top quality. Calling it a “college showcase,” Spohr said the organization has had many players move on to college play, including at Division 1 schools.
