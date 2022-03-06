A word from our sponsors: Wisconsin Lightning softball collaborates with Westosha Sports Complex on new facility for team

Racine/Kenosha County Weekend Weather Forecast Racine and Kenosha County weekend weather will be giving residents a slight taste of spring. However, the nicer weather will be followed by snow and rain carrying into the week. […] Emma Widmar

A Topical Topic: ‘Who Gets To Vote’ Education Program Offered at Racine, Kenosha Public Libraries RACINE, KENOSHA – “Who Gets to Vote,” a community-wide education program is now underway at the Racine and Kenosha Public Libraries. The program features presentations, discussion sessions and free copies […] Paul Holley

13th Annual Race for the Hungry a Great Success KENOSHA – North Shore Bank’s 13th Annual Race for the Hungry collected $542.73 worth of food to donate to Grace Welcome Center of Kenosha, as well as a new laptop […] Racine County Eye

City of Kenosha Declares Snow Emergency The City of Kenosha has issued a snow emergency. The snow emergency will go into effect on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, starting at midnight and will remain in effect until […] Emma Widmar