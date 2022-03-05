Warm then stormy Saturday; wind advisory Sunday

Hope you are finding a way to enjoy the unseasonal warmth this Saturday afternoon.

It’s the calm before the storm, or at least the wind and rain, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Late Saturday it’s likely we will have some rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Rain is possible as early as 5 p.m., but most likely between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Then the wind starts. A wind advisory has been issued from midnight to 9 a.m., Sunday. Winds from 20 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph are expected.

