At about I:40 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an alarm in the 400 block of Cogswell Drive in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: This is a smoke and fire alarm in a milti-family building.

UPDATE 1:42 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue requested to respond with a truck.

UPDATE about 1:50 p.m. — Alarm triggered by construction, Salem Lakes command reports. Bristol released to return to quarters.