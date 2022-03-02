Units responding for crash in Wheatland

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:22 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 36800 block of Highway 50 in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.

UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene confirms two vehicles involved. One is on its side.

UPDATE 7:29 p.m. — Wheatland command requests response from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue with an engine. Deputies blocking off traffic in area.

UPDATE 7:34 p.m. — Randall Fire Department dispatched to set up landing zone for Flight for Life medical transport helicopter.

UPDATE 7:36 p.m. — Wheatland command calls off response from Flight for Life. Randall engine to respond to scene to assist there.