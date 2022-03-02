Bid awarded for Salem Lakes 2022 Street Rehab program

Click for larger view /From a Salem Lakes document prepared by R.A. Smith, Inc.

Street paving and sanitary sewer rehabilitation work may be coming to you this summer in Salem Lakes if you live in one of the areas included in the 2022 Street Rehabilitation Program for which the Salem Lakes Village Board awarded a bid last week.

Payne and Dolan was chosen for the work. The company had submitted a bid of $2,099,729.

Work to be done includes installing 750 feet of new storm sewer along 127th Place.

It also include various paving operations in the following areas:

Silver Lake on Chestnut Street, Spruce Street, Poplar Street, Second Street, Third Street, Fourth Street, Fox Lane, West Oak Street, Maple Road, Northwater Street.

Patrick’s Addition to Trevor and Village of Trevor subdivisions and 127th Place.

First addition to Center Lake Manor subdivision.

128th Street.

Village Hall property including: Remove and replace asphalt pavement to the west of Village Hall, sealcoat and pavement markings to the north of Village Hall, mill and overlay pavement around the storage building, install new concrete sidewalks along the south edge of the Village Hall parking lot, remove and replace the existing concrete sidewalks at the primary entrance to Village Hall.

The board approved awarding the bid by unanimous vote with all members.

“Prices are extremely volatile,” said Trustee Mike Culat. “I think we are lucky to get a number like this.”

